Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ

1387 N Avenida De Cortez · No Longer Available
Location

1387 N Avenida De Cortez, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Light and bright four-bedroom Palisades Highlands home with high ceilings, sunken bar area with brick fireplace, separate dining room, and family room leading to a private yard with beautiful mountain views. Four bedrooms on the second floor, including the master suite with cathedral ceilings, large bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached two car garage. HOA includes membership to the Santa Ynez Recreation Center with pool/spa, 3 tennis courts, gym, club house, playground, children's pool & activity center all just one block away. The Highlands offers hiking trails and access to great charter & private schools. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have any available units?
1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have?
Some of 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ currently offering any rent specials?
1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ pet-friendly?
No, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ offer parking?
Yes, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ does offer parking.
Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have a pool?
Yes, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ has a pool.
Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have accessible units?
No, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ has units with dishwashers.
