1387 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ

Amenities
Light and bright four-bedroom Palisades Highlands home with high ceilings, sunken bar area with brick fireplace, separate dining room, and family room leading to a private yard with beautiful mountain views. Four bedrooms on the second floor, including the master suite with cathedral ceilings, large bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached two car garage. HOA includes membership to the Santa Ynez Recreation Center with pool/spa, 3 tennis courts, gym, club house, playground, children's pool & activity center all just one block away. The Highlands offers hiking trails and access to great charter & private schools. Easy to show