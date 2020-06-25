138 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities
FOR LEASE! Dream Upper Spanish in Prime Hancock Park Combines Character & Modern Convenience in One! Over 3000 sq ft 4 BD 3 BA, office + loft/den is a Must See! Large stairwell leads to a sun-drenched unit that mixes old-world charm, stained glass windows & rich wood built-ins - w/ modern amenities & updated rooms. Curved entryways lead to expansive living room w/ ornate chandelier/wall sconces, domed ceilings, & fireplace. Dining room w/ wall-to-wall built-ins, & french doors. A modern chef's clean-lined kitchen with large eating nook, ample cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, dual sinks/ovens, microwave & dishwasher. Master Bedroom with remodeled tiled BA w/shower & makeup area. 2nd BD w/full BA, 3rd BD w/ new BA w/tiled shower. Metal staircase leads up to carpeted loft/den perfect for children's playroom/gym, complete with sink. Other features include washer/dryer, ample parking in backyard, separate expansive entrance. Walking distance to great shopping food & entertainment!