Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

138 South ORANGE Drive

138 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! Dream Upper Spanish in Prime Hancock Park Combines Character & Modern Convenience in One! Over 3000 sq ft 4 BD 3 BA, office + loft/den is a Must See! Large stairwell leads to a sun-drenched unit that mixes old-world charm, stained glass windows & rich wood built-ins - w/ modern amenities & updated rooms. Curved entryways lead to expansive living room w/ ornate chandelier/wall sconces, domed ceilings, & fireplace. Dining room w/ wall-to-wall built-ins, & french doors. A modern chef's clean-lined kitchen with large eating nook, ample cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, dual sinks/ovens, microwave & dishwasher. Master Bedroom with remodeled tiled BA w/shower & makeup area. 2nd BD w/full BA, 3rd BD w/ new BA w/tiled shower. Metal staircase leads up to carpeted loft/den perfect for children's playroom/gym, complete with sink. Other features include washer/dryer, ample parking in backyard, separate expansive entrance. Walking distance to great shopping food & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
138 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 138 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 138 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 138 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 138 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
