Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 138 S Catalina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
138 S Catalina Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
138 S Catalina Street
138 South Catalina Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
138 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled spacious two bedroom and 1 bathroom units. Plenty of
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 S Catalina Street have any available units?
138 S Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 138 S Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 S Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 S Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 S Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 138 S Catalina Street offer parking?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 S Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 S Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 S Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 S Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 S Catalina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 S Catalina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College