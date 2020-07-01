All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1378 CASIANO Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1378 CASIANO Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1378 CASIANO Road

1378 Casiano Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1378 Casiano Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Views Views and Views. This gorgeous contemporary home is located in the much sought after Bel Air area with incredible views of ocean, canyon and the city. Available now to move in, it features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large size kitchen with center isle and breakfast area, open space to a large size family room with french doors that open to the backyard, pool and spa; three fireplaces in living room, family room and master bedroom; powder room, laundry room and one separate bedroom ensuite on the upper level. Protected by both local patrol system and hard wired for for cameras security system. Warner Avenue and Roscomare are choices of Elemantary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 CASIANO Road have any available units?
1378 CASIANO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 CASIANO Road have?
Some of 1378 CASIANO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 CASIANO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1378 CASIANO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 CASIANO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1378 CASIANO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1378 CASIANO Road offer parking?
Yes, 1378 CASIANO Road offers parking.
Does 1378 CASIANO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1378 CASIANO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 CASIANO Road have a pool?
Yes, 1378 CASIANO Road has a pool.
Does 1378 CASIANO Road have accessible units?
No, 1378 CASIANO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 CASIANO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 CASIANO Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College