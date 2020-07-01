1378 CASIANO Road

Amenities

Views Views and Views. This gorgeous contemporary home is located in the much sought after Bel Air area with incredible views of ocean, canyon and the city. Available now to move in, it features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large size kitchen with center isle and breakfast area, open space to a large size family room with french doors that open to the backyard, pool and spa; three fireplaces in living room, family room and master bedroom; powder room, laundry room and one separate bedroom ensuite on the upper level. Protected by both local patrol system and hard wired for for cameras security system. Warner Avenue and Roscomare are choices of Elemantary school.