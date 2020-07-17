13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2.

Amenities

CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BLENd37oQL9&mls=1 Tucked away in a quiet and luscious area at the very top of Mulholland Dr. is a one-of-a-kind custom compound on a private road. You will relish the 270- Degrees of the most beautiful views there are in LA. Surrounded by nothing but the green of Beverly Hills, this ultra-modern 5,000 Sq Ft fully-furnished gem is the perfect escape for those looking to retreat in one of the most desirable locations LA has to offer or if you prefer, you can live like a celebrity with an entertainer’s lifestyle. Enjoy large windows throughout which bring in lots of natural light and all the spectacular views. This home has all the state of the art technology with centralized smart home integration including surround sound throughout the house and outdoor spaces, Flat Screens in almost every room, 4 massive bedrooms, 4 beautiful bathrooms and 2 full kitchens for visiting family. Enjoy your Summer days laying on the spacious grassy yard or relax in the evening with a refreshing dip in the 10 ft deep pool and then finish off the night in your hot tub large enough for 20 guests, Experience the outdoor grills, bar, and dining, and then move over to your modern Firepit for an after-dinner drink or head down to the cabana in your 3 level back yard with those incredible views! Come live the Beverly Hills lifestyle like a celebrity.