All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2

13741 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13741 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BLENd37oQL9&mls=1 Tucked away in a quiet and luscious area at the very top of Mulholland Dr. is a one-of-a-kind custom compound on a private road. You will relish the 270- Degrees of the most beautiful views there are in LA. Surrounded by nothing but the green of Beverly Hills, this ultra-modern 5,000 Sq Ft fully-furnished gem is the perfect escape for those looking to retreat in one of the most desirable locations LA has to offer or if you prefer, you can live like a celebrity with an entertainer’s lifestyle. Enjoy large windows throughout which bring in lots of natural light and all the spectacular views. This home has all the state of the art technology with centralized smart home integration including surround sound throughout the house and outdoor spaces, Flat Screens in almost every room, 4 massive bedrooms, 4 beautiful bathrooms and 2 full kitchens for visiting family. Enjoy your Summer days laying on the spacious grassy yard or relax in the evening with a refreshing dip in the 10 ft deep pool and then finish off the night in your hot tub large enough for 20 guests, Experience the outdoor grills, bar, and dining, and then move over to your modern Firepit for an after-dinner drink or head down to the cabana in your 3 level back yard with those incredible views! Come live the Beverly Hills lifestyle like a celebrity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have any available units?
13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have?
Some of 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 offer parking?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 has a pool.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 Mulholland Drive 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridgeSherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College