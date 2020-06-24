All apartments in Los Angeles
137 S Mathews St
137 S Mathews St

137 South Mathews Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 South Mathews Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
THE CHALET Grand 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom Single family home - live & work in an amazing place and location. Enter thru redwood gates , pass thru cactus & fruit trees to this wonderful large home. This is a gated and limited access property.
A very large residential property has been transformed 10 minutes from the Downtown Arts district and a 2 minute walk ( 1.5 blocks) to the metro.
In the heart of Boyle Heights revitalization. This property has (downstairs) a very large living room, large dining room, new large kitchen ( stainless steel, stove, stove hood, sink, dishwasher & fridge), guest bathroom, large laundry room with energy efficient washer and dryer, Tankless water heater and large storage area. The upstairs has 6 large bedrooms with in suite bathrooms, a guest bathroom, a rec room & game room.

There is a central AC & Heat system, LED ceiling fans in each bedroom, LED lighting throughout the house, wide panel walnut doors , glass panel doors with oiled bronze hardware. Wide panel engineered hardwood floors through the entire home. steel staircase railing, new double pane energy efficient windows in the home. LED exterior lighting. Water conversation landscaping designed for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.
There is a 2 car enclosed garage with electronic controlled door and additional onsite parking. There is electric controlled front gate allowing access to a long driveway. Parking for 10 cars onsite.
This property is very close proximity to everything the continuous revitalization of Downtown has to offer entertaining, dining, theater, Disney Hall, Staples, LA Live, clubs, bars, local food = Al & Beas Mexican food, , Weird Wave Coffee Brewers , Otomisan restaurant, quisados etc. close to Lincoln Heights and Keck USC school of Medicine, The Brewery art complex and much more.

(RLNE4593337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 S Mathews St have any available units?
137 S Mathews St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 S Mathews St have?
Some of 137 S Mathews St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 S Mathews St currently offering any rent specials?
137 S Mathews St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 S Mathews St pet-friendly?
No, 137 S Mathews St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 137 S Mathews St offer parking?
Yes, 137 S Mathews St offers parking.
Does 137 S Mathews St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 S Mathews St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 S Mathews St have a pool?
No, 137 S Mathews St does not have a pool.
Does 137 S Mathews St have accessible units?
No, 137 S Mathews St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 S Mathews St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 S Mathews St has units with dishwashers.
