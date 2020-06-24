137 S Mathews St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

THE CHALET Grand 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom Single family home - live & work in an amazing place and location. Enter thru redwood gates , pass thru cactus & fruit trees to this wonderful large home. This is a gated and limited access property.

A very large residential property has been transformed 10 minutes from the Downtown Arts district and a 2 minute walk ( 1.5 blocks) to the metro.

In the heart of Boyle Heights revitalization. This property has (downstairs) a very large living room, large dining room, new large kitchen ( stainless steel, stove, stove hood, sink, dishwasher & fridge), guest bathroom, large laundry room with energy efficient washer and dryer, Tankless water heater and large storage area. The upstairs has 6 large bedrooms with in suite bathrooms, a guest bathroom, a rec room & game room.



There is a central AC & Heat system, LED ceiling fans in each bedroom, LED lighting throughout the house, wide panel walnut doors , glass panel doors with oiled bronze hardware. Wide panel engineered hardwood floors through the entire home. steel staircase railing, new double pane energy efficient windows in the home. LED exterior lighting. Water conversation landscaping designed for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment.

There is a 2 car enclosed garage with electronic controlled door and additional onsite parking. There is electric controlled front gate allowing access to a long driveway. Parking for 10 cars onsite.

This property is very close proximity to everything the continuous revitalization of Downtown has to offer entertaining, dining, theater, Disney Hall, Staples, LA Live, clubs, bars, local food = Al & Beas Mexican food, , Weird Wave Coffee Brewers , Otomisan restaurant, quisados etc. close to Lincoln Heights and Keck USC school of Medicine, The Brewery art complex and much more.



(RLNE4593337)