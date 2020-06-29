13639 Leadwell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill media room new construction yoga

Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building. You’ll feel right at home in our 2 (840 sq ft) and 3 (1060 sq ft) bedroom pet-friendly configurations with big open spaces and lots of natural light. All units include AC, Heating, washer and dryer, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Some units have great sitting balconies with sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley Enjoy ease of access through the secure controlled access gated entrance and assigned parking. The complex also features a luxurious club lounge, courtyard with picnic/BBQ area, and Yoga-friendly 24-hour Fitness Center with modern equipment. Short distance to Ralphs, Rite Aid, Starbucks, and several restaurants. Very quick driving distance from dozens of major points of interest, including large retail stores and a movie theater.