Gorgeous 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in the heart of Hollywood! Enjoy your own large private outdoor space. The unit comes fully furnished and utilities are included in the rent! Rare opportunity to find a 2 bedroom at this price. The bedrooms are very spacious both with sliding doors leading out to the garden area. 1 gated parking space included and ample street parking. Washer and dryer in unit. There are no shared walls with this unit.