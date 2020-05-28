All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue

1355 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1355 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom upstairs unit with CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, IN UNIT SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, and 1 CAR GARAGE in a 4 unit Spanish architecture fourplex. Property has laminate flooring throughout and features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen opens to a formal dining area that flows into the spacious living room with private balcony and faux fireplace. Euro-French style windows throughout. Additional street parking by permit. Very clean and well maintained by the owner. Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, 10 Freeway, Metro Line, City Target, Sprouts, and more! Will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College