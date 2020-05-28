1355 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom upstairs unit with CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, IN UNIT SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, and 1 CAR GARAGE in a 4 unit Spanish architecture fourplex. Property has laminate flooring throughout and features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen opens to a formal dining area that flows into the spacious living room with private balcony and faux fireplace. Euro-French style windows throughout. Additional street parking by permit. Very clean and well maintained by the owner. Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, 10 Freeway, Metro Line, City Target, Sprouts, and more! Will consider small pet.