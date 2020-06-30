1351 North ORANGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Location, location, location. Secured building minutes away from Hollywood Blvd and all the attractions that Hollywood living offers.Top floor unit with plenty of natural sunlight! This unit offers hardwood floors, a large living area, dining area, a great kitchen with new countertops and stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The bathroom features a shower over tub, tile flooring and a very lovely sink with plenty of storage cabinets. One security gated parking space is included. Laundry and fitness room in the building. Easy to show. Tenant pays $200 HOA Move in/Move out fees.