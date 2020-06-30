All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1351 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Location, location, location. Secured building minutes away from Hollywood Blvd and all the attractions that Hollywood living offers.Top floor unit with plenty of natural sunlight! This unit offers hardwood floors, a large living area, dining area, a great kitchen with new countertops and stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The bathroom features a shower over tub, tile flooring and a very lovely sink with plenty of storage cabinets. One security gated parking space is included. Laundry and fitness room in the building. Easy to show. Tenant pays $200 HOA Move in/Move out fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1351 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1351 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1351 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1351 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 North ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1351 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

