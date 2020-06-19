All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

13503 Cheltenham Drive

13503 Cheltenham Drive · (818) 971-9193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13503 Cheltenham Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,950

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5253 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
guest suite
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Welcome to one of the most spectacular view souths of Ventura in the beautiful hills above Sherman Oak! These 4 bedrooms 4-1/2-bathroom classic estate offers three master suites and one guest suite. The spacious primary master suite provides the ultimate luxury with a spa and walk-in shower. The French country-inspired kitchen connects with the elegant formal dining room. Enjoy amazing views from all three levels. The grand spiral stairway is easy to navigate from one floor to another. This home includes a video security system with interior sensors, a climate-controlled wine cellar and storage space galore, including a hidden room for your precious valuables. The finished two car garage includes an additional refrigerator and freezer, built-in cabinets and a workbench for your home projects. You'll fall in love with this home by the time you reach the front door, only to fall in love again upon seeing the open floor plan and unobstructed, panoramic views of the valley. Priced lower per square foot than any other property in the area! Minutes away from Westwood, Hollywood and most of West Los Angeles. You'll receive much greater value for your money in this desirable enclave of Sherman Oaks. Call to experience the best views and value south of the boulevard for yourself! Note: According to a local contractor, this property is located ideally in a NO-SLIDE area, important as many homes in the hills are not.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have any available units?
13503 Cheltenham Drive has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have?
Some of 13503 Cheltenham Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 Cheltenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13503 Cheltenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 Cheltenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13503 Cheltenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13503 Cheltenham Drive offers parking.
Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 Cheltenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have a pool?
No, 13503 Cheltenham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 13503 Cheltenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 Cheltenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 Cheltenham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
