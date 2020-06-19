13503 Cheltenham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Welcome to one of the most spectacular view souths of Ventura in the beautiful hills above Sherman Oak! These 4 bedrooms 4-1/2-bathroom classic estate offers three master suites and one guest suite. The spacious primary master suite provides the ultimate luxury with a spa and walk-in shower. The French country-inspired kitchen connects with the elegant formal dining room. Enjoy amazing views from all three levels. The grand spiral stairway is easy to navigate from one floor to another. This home includes a video security system with interior sensors, a climate-controlled wine cellar and storage space galore, including a hidden room for your precious valuables. The finished two car garage includes an additional refrigerator and freezer, built-in cabinets and a workbench for your home projects. You'll fall in love with this home by the time you reach the front door, only to fall in love again upon seeing the open floor plan and unobstructed, panoramic views of the valley. Priced lower per square foot than any other property in the area! Minutes away from Westwood, Hollywood and most of West Los Angeles. You'll receive much greater value for your money in this desirable enclave of Sherman Oaks. Call to experience the best views and value south of the boulevard for yourself! Note: According to a local contractor, this property is located ideally in a NO-SLIDE area, important as many homes in the hills are not.