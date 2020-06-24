13436 Victory Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully furnished spacious one bedroom apartment with top of the line appliance stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops with custom backsplash. Simplistic design elements with a welcoming un-cluttered appeal and unique layout allowing you to define your new home. Your gorgeous apartment awaits here.



Quiet and safe neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Easy access to Hollywood. Live close to everything convenient to bus routes and shops. with easy access to freeways, and only minutes from shopping, fine dining and entertainment, Truly a place you will can call home!



***FOR VIEWING CALL:240-813-4811***



* Air Conditioner

* Cable/WiFi Ready

* Ceiling Fans

* Disposal

* Gas Range

* Microwave

* Mirrored Closet Doors

* Refrigerator

* Spacious Walk In Closet

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Window Coverings

* Wood Inspired Flooring

* Access to Public

* Transportation

* Assigned Parking

* Controlled Access

* Gated Courtyard

* Easy Access to Shopping

* Easy Access to Freeways

* Laundry Facility



***FOR VIEWING CALL:240-813-4811***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4525695)