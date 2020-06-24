All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13436 Victory Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13436 Victory Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13436 Victory Blvd

13436 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13436 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully furnished spacious one bedroom apartment with top of the line appliance stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops with custom backsplash. Simplistic design elements with a welcoming un-cluttered appeal and unique layout allowing you to define your new home. Your gorgeous apartment awaits here.

Quiet and safe neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Easy access to Hollywood. Live close to everything convenient to bus routes and shops. with easy access to freeways, and only minutes from shopping, fine dining and entertainment, Truly a place you will can call home!

***FOR VIEWING CALL:240-813-4811***

* Air Conditioner
* Cable/WiFi Ready
* Ceiling Fans
* Disposal
* Gas Range
* Microwave
* Mirrored Closet Doors
* Refrigerator
* Spacious Walk In Closet
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Window Coverings
* Wood Inspired Flooring
* Access to Public
* Transportation
* Assigned Parking
* Controlled Access
* Gated Courtyard
* Easy Access to Shopping
* Easy Access to Freeways
* Laundry Facility

***FOR VIEWING CALL:240-813-4811***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4525695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13436 Victory Blvd have any available units?
13436 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13436 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 13436 Victory Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13436 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13436 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13436 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 13436 Victory Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13436 Victory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13436 Victory Blvd offers parking.
Does 13436 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13436 Victory Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13436 Victory Blvd have a pool?
No, 13436 Victory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 13436 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13436 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13436 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13436 Victory Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College