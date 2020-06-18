All apartments in Los Angeles
13357 Margate Street

13357 Margate Street · (818) 402-2142
Location

13357 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
A pinnacle of excellence!! Style, sophistication and elegance is infused in this 5,078 square foot masterpiece. Fall in love with the spacious and open floor plan, beautifully detailed by soaring ceilings, chic chandeliers, custom fireplaces, hardwood floors, and pocket doors for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. Located in Sherman Oaks on a 9,512 sqft lot is this jaw dropping New Construction 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom Smart Home! Beautiful master retreat hosts vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, a magnificent bathroom and walk-in closet. An abundance of windows provide virtually endless natural light all day. The impressive chef’s kitchen offers a huge island with table-height seating, Quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and Thermador Stainless Steel appliances. Other features include State of the Art Home Theater, surround sound throughout, 8 HD security cameras, and LED lighting throughout. The expansive family room is equipped with a 75” TV, a linear fireplace and 18 ft pocket sliding doors that open to an entertainer’s dream backyard offering a covered patio, perfect for outdoor dining, BBQ center with sink and fridge, large cabana with fireplace, and a salt-water system pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13357 Margate Street have any available units?
13357 Margate Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13357 Margate Street have?
Some of 13357 Margate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13357 Margate Street currently offering any rent specials?
13357 Margate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13357 Margate Street pet-friendly?
No, 13357 Margate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13357 Margate Street offer parking?
Yes, 13357 Margate Street does offer parking.
Does 13357 Margate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13357 Margate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13357 Margate Street have a pool?
Yes, 13357 Margate Street has a pool.
Does 13357 Margate Street have accessible units?
No, 13357 Margate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13357 Margate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13357 Margate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
