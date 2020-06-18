13357 Margate Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room new construction

A pinnacle of excellence!! Style, sophistication and elegance is infused in this 5,078 square foot masterpiece. Fall in love with the spacious and open floor plan, beautifully detailed by soaring ceilings, chic chandeliers, custom fireplaces, hardwood floors, and pocket doors for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. Located in Sherman Oaks on a 9,512 sqft lot is this jaw dropping New Construction 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom Smart Home! Beautiful master retreat hosts vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, a magnificent bathroom and walk-in closet. An abundance of windows provide virtually endless natural light all day. The impressive chef’s kitchen offers a huge island with table-height seating, Quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and Thermador Stainless Steel appliances. Other features include State of the Art Home Theater, surround sound throughout, 8 HD security cameras, and LED lighting throughout. The expansive family room is equipped with a 75” TV, a linear fireplace and 18 ft pocket sliding doors that open to an entertainer’s dream backyard offering a covered patio, perfect for outdoor dining, BBQ center with sink and fridge, large cabana with fireplace, and a salt-water system pool & spa.