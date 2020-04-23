All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13331 Moorpark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13331 Moorpark Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

13331 Moorpark Street

13331 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13331 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Two story, New York style loft penthouse. Living room has 20 feet high ceiling and Hardwood Floors. The master bedroom is loft with an adjacent office area, and a full bath. The second small bedroom downstairs, could be used as a den. The dining room, living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a full bath is on first floor. Skylight, Central air/heat, Washer/Dryer in the unit, basic cable TV and Fast Internet is included. Very nice well kept complex, with two pools, spa, sauna, gym and community rec. room. Two assigned parking spaces in the security garage, plus lots of parking spaces for visitors. Adjacent to Studio City. One block north of Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13331 Moorpark Street have any available units?
13331 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13331 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 13331 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13331 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
13331 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13331 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 13331 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13331 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 13331 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 13331 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13331 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13331 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 13331 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 13331 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 13331 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13331 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13331 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College