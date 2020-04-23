13331 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Two story, New York style loft penthouse. Living room has 20 feet high ceiling and Hardwood Floors. The master bedroom is loft with an adjacent office area, and a full bath. The second small bedroom downstairs, could be used as a den. The dining room, living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a full bath is on first floor. Skylight, Central air/heat, Washer/Dryer in the unit, basic cable TV and Fast Internet is included. Very nice well kept complex, with two pools, spa, sauna, gym and community rec. room. Two assigned parking spaces in the security garage, plus lots of parking spaces for visitors. Adjacent to Studio City. One block north of Ventura Blvd.