13280 Mercer Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

13280 Mercer Street

13280 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Location

13280 Mercer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

This is the back house of 13278 Mercer - The property has not been lived in since its recent remodel, this beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath house offers 825 sq ft of living space and is ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

