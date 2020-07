Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This single family residence offer 3 bedrooms plus an office and 2 full bathrooms. You will enter into a spacious living room open to a nice size kitchen with a lot of cabinets and granite counter tops. The bedrooms are specious with large closets. The 2 bathrooms and nicely remodeled and spacious. The home also features a large front yard with plenty of parking space and back area for your entertainment. Utility room open to kitchen for inside laundry. Very conveniently located.