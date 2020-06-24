1324 Sutherland St.

Amenities
Beautiful Duplex Home For Rent - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
Beautiful home in Los Angeles For Rent
5b bedrooms 4 bathrooms 2 Kitchens
Newly renovated home in prime location. Spacious backyard with beautiful views of Los Angeles. Located just minutes from 101, 110, and 5 FWY, Shopping, and Entertainment! Ideal for a big family or for a group of roommates. Students or Professionals welcome! Call us for more details and to schedule a showing!
Lease the whole house or Lease either of the two!
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (front house)
Available for $3,600
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom (back house)
Available for $2,900
(RLNE4722960)