1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful, well-maintained home nestled in the Palisades Highlands. Fantastic open floor plan on the first level with high ceilings and wide-plank, wood floors throughout. Enjoy the spacious, recently renovated kitchen equip with stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen nook, wine fridge, and serene backyard; perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. The first floor has three bedrooms including a master with en-suite and cavernous, reach-in closet space. Upstairs you'll find two large bedrooms, the third bathroom and balcony overlooking the property's tranquil water feature. The community recreation center includes pool, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground just a few blocks away!