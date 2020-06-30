All apartments in Los Angeles
1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ

1322 Avenida De Cortez · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Avenida De Cortez, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful, well-maintained home nestled in the Palisades Highlands. Fantastic open floor plan on the first level with high ceilings and wide-plank, wood floors throughout. Enjoy the spacious, recently renovated kitchen equip with stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen nook, wine fridge, and serene backyard; perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. The first floor has three bedrooms including a master with en-suite and cavernous, reach-in closet space. Upstairs you'll find two large bedrooms, the third bathroom and balcony overlooking the property's tranquil water feature. The community recreation center includes pool, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground just a few blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have any available units?
1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have?
Some of 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ currently offering any rent specials?
1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ pet-friendly?
No, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ offer parking?
Yes, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ offers parking.
Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have a pool?
Yes, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ has a pool.
Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have accessible units?
No, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 AVENIDA DE CORTEZ has units with dishwashers.

