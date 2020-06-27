All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13122 BLOOMFIELD Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

13122 BLOOMFIELD Street

13122 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13122 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This exceptional timeless & traditional 5 bedroom home on an oversized lot resides on a wider street flanked by lush, towering, mature trees. Built for the modern family lifestyle but finished in classic materials that stand the test of time -this warm & inviting home offers an attractive alternative. The spacious & practical layout provides both formal & casual public spaces that feature soaring ceilings over handsome hardwood floors, stylish light fixtures & elegant crown moldings. Adjacent to both, the top of the line stainless steel & stone outfitted gourmet kitchen also looks out onto the fenced grassy, private backyard & tranquil sculptured pool w/ waterfall spa. The elegant curved staircase leads to 4 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, including a lavish master retreat boasting a limestone bathroom w/ clawfoot tub & walk-in closet. Downstairs, the 5th bedroom makes an ideal office w/bath or nanny's quarters next to the laundry room & entrance to the attached 2 car finished garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have any available units?
13122 BLOOMFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have?
Some of 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
13122 BLOOMFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street offers parking.
Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have a pool?
Yes, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street has a pool.
Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13122 BLOOMFIELD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College