13122 BLOOMFIELD Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This exceptional timeless & traditional 5 bedroom home on an oversized lot resides on a wider street flanked by lush, towering, mature trees. Built for the modern family lifestyle but finished in classic materials that stand the test of time -this warm & inviting home offers an attractive alternative. The spacious & practical layout provides both formal & casual public spaces that feature soaring ceilings over handsome hardwood floors, stylish light fixtures & elegant crown moldings. Adjacent to both, the top of the line stainless steel & stone outfitted gourmet kitchen also looks out onto the fenced grassy, private backyard & tranquil sculptured pool w/ waterfall spa. The elegant curved staircase leads to 4 ensuite bedrooms upstairs, including a lavish master retreat boasting a limestone bathroom w/ clawfoot tub & walk-in closet. Downstairs, the 5th bedroom makes an ideal office w/bath or nanny's quarters next to the laundry room & entrance to the attached 2 car finished garage.