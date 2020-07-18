All apartments in Los Angeles
1312 South SALTAIR Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

1312 South SALTAIR Avenue

1312 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available early to mid September. Gorgeous, remodeled 2+2 condo in prime west Los Angeles for rent. Tranquil community courtyard. Unit living room fireplace has reclaimed wood paneling with floating Douglas Fir manet. The custom built bar has Avodire cabinets, built-in wine rack, wine and beer fridge. Its counter comes with hand reclaimed Douglas Fir & stacked stone backslash & accent lighting. Kitchen has caesarstone counter tops, stainless appliances, custom Avodire wood cabinets with frosted glass. Laminated wood flooring in the LR & DR area. Newer carpet in both bedrooms. Master bath features Walnut cabinets, corian counter tops, frosted glass sinks. Central AC. Laundry room comes with side-by-side WD. Two tandem community parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have any available units?
1312 South SALTAIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have?
Some of 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 South SALTAIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue has a pool.
Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 South SALTAIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
