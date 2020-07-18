1312 South SALTAIR Avenue

Amenities

Available early to mid September. Gorgeous, remodeled 2+2 condo in prime west Los Angeles for rent. Tranquil community courtyard. Unit living room fireplace has reclaimed wood paneling with floating Douglas Fir manet. The custom built bar has Avodire cabinets, built-in wine rack, wine and beer fridge. Its counter comes with hand reclaimed Douglas Fir & stacked stone backslash & accent lighting. Kitchen has caesarstone counter tops, stainless appliances, custom Avodire wood cabinets with frosted glass. Laminated wood flooring in the LR & DR area. Newer carpet in both bedrooms. Master bath features Walnut cabinets, corian counter tops, frosted glass sinks. Central AC. Laundry room comes with side-by-side WD. Two tandem community parking spaces.