Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Available 08/01/19 3 bed 2 bath home and ready for move in Aug 1. - Property Id: 136169



3 bedroom, 2 bath home has updated kitchen and bathroom ready for move in. Home features a fireplace in the living room, an open kitchen, a new high-efficiency central air and heat, keyless entry, private backyard, and an attached 2.5 car garage. Gardner service will be included. No smoking allowed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136169p

Property Id 136169



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5035667)