Los Angeles, CA
1311 N Orange Dr 8
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1311 N Orange Dr 8

1311 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Mid Century Hollywood... Light filled Gem - Property Id: 161770

Wonderful light filled unit. Located in the back of the building means more light and less noise.
Hardwood Floors
Crown Molding
Brand new refrigerator and gas stove
Ceiling fans in every room
A/C in Living and Bedroom
Garbage Disposal
Off Street Parking
Gated Property
Great Walkability.... 1/2 way between Hollywood and Highland and West Hollywood Gateway (ie Target)
Open House today Sat 9/28 from 12 to 3
Open house Sunday 9/29 from 10 to 4
Please call Rod at 310-902-5001 for additional information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161770p
Property Id 161770

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

