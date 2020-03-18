All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

13067 Echo Lake Way

13067 Echo Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

13067 Echo Lake Way, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath townhome located in a gated community. Recently updated all throughout , with new kitchen cabinets , new bathrooms, new engineered wood floors, freshly painted and ready for the pickiest individual. Spacious open living room and dining room. The living room also offers cozy fireplace. Cooks gourmet kitchen offers lots of cabinets and great counter space and is equipped with all the appliances, Stove, microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. This home also offers brand new washer/dryer. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the garage.
All bedrooms are upstairs and it includes the lovely en-suite master, with walk in closet and lovely master bath. Private back yard with garden, perfect for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment. Central A/C and heat. Attached garage with direct entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13067 Echo Lake Way have any available units?
13067 Echo Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13067 Echo Lake Way have?
Some of 13067 Echo Lake Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13067 Echo Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
13067 Echo Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13067 Echo Lake Way pet-friendly?
No, 13067 Echo Lake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13067 Echo Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 13067 Echo Lake Way offers parking.
Does 13067 Echo Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13067 Echo Lake Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13067 Echo Lake Way have a pool?
No, 13067 Echo Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 13067 Echo Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 13067 Echo Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13067 Echo Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13067 Echo Lake Way has units with dishwashers.

