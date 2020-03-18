13067 Echo Lake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath townhome located in a gated community. Recently updated all throughout , with new kitchen cabinets , new bathrooms, new engineered wood floors, freshly painted and ready for the pickiest individual. Spacious open living room and dining room. The living room also offers cozy fireplace. Cooks gourmet kitchen offers lots of cabinets and great counter space and is equipped with all the appliances, Stove, microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. This home also offers brand new washer/dryer. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the garage.

All bedrooms are upstairs and it includes the lovely en-suite master, with walk in closet and lovely master bath. Private back yard with garden, perfect for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment. Central A/C and heat. Attached garage with direct entry.