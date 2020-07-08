1306 RIVIERA Avenue

Amenities

This Venice gem is located in the coveted Windward Circle area, just steps from the beach, Main Street and Abbot Kinney. This fully gated and private 2bedroom, 2 bathroom home with additional separate office/flex space mixes classic California style with modern conveniences and features an expansive and private back yard with full height hedges and a fountain making it a perfect home for spacious entertaining and indoor/outdoor living. The light and bright living area with great ocean breezes includes a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and elegant marble counter tops, two fully updated bathrooms, an expansive walk-in closet, laundry room, AC with nest thermostat and gated parking for two cars. Don't miss out on this rare and unique home!