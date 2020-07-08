All apartments in Los Angeles
1306 RIVIERA Avenue

1306 Riviera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Riviera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Venice gem is located in the coveted Windward Circle area, just steps from the beach, Main Street and Abbot Kinney. This fully gated and private 2bedroom, 2 bathroom home with additional separate office/flex space mixes classic California style with modern conveniences and features an expansive and private back yard with full height hedges and a fountain making it a perfect home for spacious entertaining and indoor/outdoor living. The light and bright living area with great ocean breezes includes a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and elegant marble counter tops, two fully updated bathrooms, an expansive walk-in closet, laundry room, AC with nest thermostat and gated parking for two cars. Don't miss out on this rare and unique home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have any available units?
1306 RIVIERA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have?
Some of 1306 RIVIERA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 RIVIERA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1306 RIVIERA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 RIVIERA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 RIVIERA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 RIVIERA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

