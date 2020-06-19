13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE

Amenities

MOTIVATED OWNER, NEEDS TO RENT ASAP. Gorgeous light and bright 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit with no shared walls is centrally located in the highly desirable Promenade building next to Concert Park. The open floorplan boasts a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate dining area which can also be used as a flex room or office. Both bedrooms and living room open to an expansive private balcony overlooking a courtyard with tranquil fountains and views of the LMU bluff. Unit also includes in-unit laundry, carpet flooring on most areas and 2 separate parking spaces. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the Playa Vista community has to offer. Amenities include shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, playgrounds, & dog parks.