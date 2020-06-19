All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE

13044 Pacific Promenade · (310) 305-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13044 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
MOTIVATED OWNER, NEEDS TO RENT ASAP. Gorgeous light and bright 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit with no shared walls is centrally located in the highly desirable Promenade building next to Concert Park. The open floorplan boasts a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate dining area which can also be used as a flex room or office. Both bedrooms and living room open to an expansive private balcony overlooking a courtyard with tranquil fountains and views of the LMU bluff. Unit also includes in-unit laundry, carpet flooring on most areas and 2 separate parking spaces. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the Playa Vista community has to offer. Amenities include shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, playgrounds, & dog parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have any available units?
13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have?
Some of 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE is pet friendly.
Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE offer parking?
Yes, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE does offer parking.
Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have a pool?
Yes, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE has a pool.
Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13044 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have units with dishwashers.
