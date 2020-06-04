All apartments in Los Angeles
12931 Oxnard St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

12931 Oxnard St

12931 Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

12931 Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 1BR's in Valley Glen! North Hollywood! - Property Id: 144065

It's Valley Glen! These beauties are ready for move-in and newly remodeled!

We only ask you for a $500 deposit! Really??? Yes, it's the truth!

Call Harold Today at 310 850-4600 to schedule a viewing.
New flooring throughout
Many new extra bells and whistles!
A/C, Heat
Ceiling fans
NO DOGS
One year lease
Owner pays water
Community pool
Quiet building
Gated entry and parking
Laundry facilities

Residents of Valley Glen enjoy having access to all the amenities and easy transportation the Valley offers.

Valley Glen is home to Los Angeles Valley College, a junior college, as well as to Grant High School, which features a specialized film program and a highly-ranked academic decathlon team. Small shopping centers in the neighborhood meet basic needs, with higher-end shopping available in neighboring Sherman Oaks and quirky theatrical offerings just next door in the NoHo Arts District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144065
Property Id 144065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 Oxnard St have any available units?
12931 Oxnard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12931 Oxnard St have?
Some of 12931 Oxnard St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12931 Oxnard St currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Oxnard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Oxnard St pet-friendly?
No, 12931 Oxnard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12931 Oxnard St offer parking?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St does offer parking.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 Oxnard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have a pool?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St has a pool.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have accessible units?
No, 12931 Oxnard St does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St has units with dishwashers.
