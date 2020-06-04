12931 Oxnard St

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 1BR's in Valley Glen! North Hollywood! - Property Id: 144065



It's Valley Glen! These beauties are ready for move-in and newly remodeled!



We only ask you for a $500 deposit! Really??? Yes, it's the truth!



Call Harold Today at 310 850-4600 to schedule a viewing.

New flooring throughout

Many new extra bells and whistles!

A/C, Heat

Ceiling fans

NO DOGS

One year lease

Owner pays water

Community pool

Quiet building

Gated entry and parking

Laundry facilities



Residents of Valley Glen enjoy having access to all the amenities and easy transportation the Valley offers.



Valley Glen is home to Los Angeles Valley College, a junior college, as well as to Grant High School, which features a specialized film program and a highly-ranked academic decathlon team. Small shopping centers in the neighborhood meet basic needs, with higher-end shopping available in neighboring Sherman Oaks and quirky theatrical offerings just next door in the NoHo Arts District.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144065

Property Id 144065



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789902)