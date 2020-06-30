12856 Tonopah St

Amenities
Duplex Home - Property Id: 220168
This newly remodeled home has been converted into a duplex. Both houses are a 2 bed, 1 bath. With everything brand new on the inside. The I5 & 170 freeway is only 5minutes away, and there are several plazas and stores within a 5 mile radius. All the utilities are included in the rent: water, power, and gas. There is an Elementry and High School walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220168
Property Id 220168
(RLNE5581665)