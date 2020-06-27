12840 South SEAGLASS Circle

Amenities

Rare, highly sought-after Woodson home in Playa Vista! Overlooking the gorgeous bluffs from every level, this contemporary, bright and well-appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-half bath w/3 parking spaces has an open concept floor plan. Chef's kitchen has S/S appliances, quartz counters, self-closing cabinet drawers, custom pantry & wide plank floors. First level large den has bifold accordion doors for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining w/dry bar, wine fridge, patio w/built-in BBQ & firepit. Spacious office has built-in desks, perfect for working from home or could be a 4th bedroom. Vast, romantic master suite w/walk-in closet, bathroom w/dual vanities, and balcony w/direct views of the bluffs. Also includes a whole house water filtration system, solar panels, custom epoxy garage floor, and much more. Playa Vista community perks inc. pools, fitness center, parks, tennis courts, beach shuttle, basic cable & internet. Short walk to Runway restaurants, movie theater, and shopping!