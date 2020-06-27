All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:18 PM

12840 South SEAGLASS Circle

12840 W North Seaglass Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12840 W North Seaglass Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Rare, highly sought-after Woodson home in Playa Vista! Overlooking the gorgeous bluffs from every level, this contemporary, bright and well-appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-half bath w/3 parking spaces has an open concept floor plan. Chef's kitchen has S/S appliances, quartz counters, self-closing cabinet drawers, custom pantry & wide plank floors. First level large den has bifold accordion doors for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining w/dry bar, wine fridge, patio w/built-in BBQ & firepit. Spacious office has built-in desks, perfect for working from home or could be a 4th bedroom. Vast, romantic master suite w/walk-in closet, bathroom w/dual vanities, and balcony w/direct views of the bluffs. Also includes a whole house water filtration system, solar panels, custom epoxy garage floor, and much more. Playa Vista community perks inc. pools, fitness center, parks, tennis courts, beach shuttle, basic cable & internet. Short walk to Runway restaurants, movie theater, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have any available units?
12840 South SEAGLASS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have?
Some of 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12840 South SEAGLASS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle offers parking.
Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle has a pool.
Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have accessible units?
No, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12840 South SEAGLASS Circle has units with dishwashers.
