12839 WADDELL Street

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath single family home with recording studio/home theatre bonus space. Fully fitted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car driveway parking, a/c, washer & dryer included. Sliding doors look out on the swimming pool with large backyard space! Private 500 sq ft recording studio space set up in separate unit in the backyard. Versatile space that could make a perfect home theatre or office! Private entrance from separate parking area on the street for the recording studio, ideal for clients and guests. Fresh carpets & paint, this bright and open property is a must see.