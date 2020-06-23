All apartments in Los Angeles
12839 WADDELL Street

12839 Waddell Street · No Longer Available
Location

12839 Waddell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath single family home with recording studio/home theatre bonus space. Fully fitted kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car driveway parking, a/c, washer & dryer included. Sliding doors look out on the swimming pool with large backyard space! Private 500 sq ft recording studio space set up in separate unit in the backyard. Versatile space that could make a perfect home theatre or office! Private entrance from separate parking area on the street for the recording studio, ideal for clients and guests. Fresh carpets & paint, this bright and open property is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 WADDELL Street have any available units?
12839 WADDELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12839 WADDELL Street have?
Some of 12839 WADDELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 WADDELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
12839 WADDELL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 WADDELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 12839 WADDELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12839 WADDELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 12839 WADDELL Street does offer parking.
Does 12839 WADDELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12839 WADDELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 WADDELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 12839 WADDELL Street has a pool.
Does 12839 WADDELL Street have accessible units?
No, 12839 WADDELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 WADDELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12839 WADDELL Street has units with dishwashers.
