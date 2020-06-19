All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
128 North SWALL Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

128 North SWALL Drive

128 N Swall Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

128 N Swall Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Flexible lease. Available move in. Light and bright, open flow, expansive views from balconies. Two bedroom suites on opposite ends, with center living room, eat in kitchen, new appliances, full capacity washer and dryer, and extra powder room. Master bedroom with separate shower, bathtub and balcony, plenty of cabinets in kitchen, coat closet, fireplace, large community pool, spa, fitness room, and two side by side parking spaces. Clean and quiet building in nice condition. Excellent location, close to Four Seasons Hotel, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cedar Sinai Hospital and adjacent to some of the best shopping, and restaurant streets in Los Angeles, Robertson and Beverly Blvd. Easy to show, same day showings possible. Read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 North SWALL Drive have any available units?
128 North SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 North SWALL Drive have?
Some of 128 North SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 North SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 North SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 North SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 North SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive offers parking.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive has a pool.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 North SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
