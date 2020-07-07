12737 Moorpark Street #6/15

Amenities

This spacious beauty has a condominium feel with all the fine detailing you desire. You?ll love the open feel of the living room and custom hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen, or spend some time outdoors and take a dip in the pool! Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets and convenient to Franklin Canyon Park, Valley College, the Japanese Gardens and more. Parking Included. Make this one your lovely new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call or text 424.400.7010 Unit Amenities: Assigned parking Natural Light Hardwood floors Laundry onsite Parking Included Lease Terms: 1-year Lease