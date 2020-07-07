All apartments in Los Angeles
12737 Moorpark Street #6/15

12737 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

12737 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
This spacious beauty has a condominium feel with all the fine detailing you desire. You?ll love the open feel of the living room and custom hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen, or spend some time outdoors and take a dip in the pool! Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets and convenient to Franklin Canyon Park, Valley College, the Japanese Gardens and more. Parking Included. Make this one your lovely new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call or text 424.400.7010 Unit Amenities: Assigned parking Natural Light Hardwood floors Laundry onsite Parking Included Lease Terms: 1-year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have any available units?
12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have?
Some of 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 currently offering any rent specials?
12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 pet-friendly?
No, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 offer parking?
Yes, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 offers parking.
Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have a pool?
Yes, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 has a pool.
Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have accessible units?
No, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 does not have accessible units.
Does 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12737 Moorpark Street #6/15 does not have units with dishwashers.

