Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1272 Lilac Ter

1272 Lilac Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Lilac Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This *NEWLY RENOVATED* *MUST SEE* 2 bedroom 1 bath HOME, located in ECHO PARK, right near DODGER STADIUM, is modernly styled with a home warming and cozy feel as well.
The apartment features a open floor plan, all stainless steel appliances, LOTS of cabinet space, wood flooring with stylish tiles in the kitchen and a LARGE gated in pvt patio as well.
This apartment is also located close to the 101, 110 and the 10 freeway and is in walking distance to the public transportation.
Pet friendly.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
*Brand new stainless steel appliances*
*Brand new oven*
*Brand new refrigerator*
*Brand new microwave*
*Freshly painted*
*Wood flooring*
*Lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*Brand new light fixtures throughout APT with ceiling fan*
*Large bedrooms*
*Lots of natural light*
*Gated in complex*
*AC in unit*

BUILDING FEATURES:
*Gated in complex with green common area*
*Wash and Dryer on site

UTILITIES:
Water included!!!

PARKING:
YES!!!

JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!

THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE 101 FREEWAY, HOLLYWOOD BOWL, SUNSET BLVD, RUNYON CANYON AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

Monthly rent $2,595, security deposit $2,595, pet deposit $250, application fee $30.
12 month lease

To schedule a showing please call or text our leasing team at 323-774-3278

(RLNE4751585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Lilac Ter have any available units?
1272 Lilac Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 Lilac Ter have?
Some of 1272 Lilac Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Lilac Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Lilac Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Lilac Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 Lilac Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1272 Lilac Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Lilac Ter offers parking.
Does 1272 Lilac Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 Lilac Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Lilac Ter have a pool?
No, 1272 Lilac Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Lilac Ter have accessible units?
No, 1272 Lilac Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Lilac Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 Lilac Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
