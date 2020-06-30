1269 BLAKE Street

Amenities

Private & beautiful light filled gated single-family home in the coveted Frogtown / Atwater village area of Los Angeles. Walk through the architectural metal gate and enter through the glass panel entry door into this gorgeous home. First notice the wide plank oak engineered floors, architectural lighting and space filled with light. The beautiful kitchen has Carrera style counters with a stainless-steel stove and stainless-steel hood, stainless chefs sink and faucet, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless-steel fridge. The clear French doors off the kitchen lead you to a light filled private large patio with fruit trees. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Bedroom #1 is large with an in-suite bathroom, a walk in closet and full panel glass French doors leading to a private patio. Bedroom # 2 has wonderful light, views and nice closets, Bedroom #3 is good size and views of the hills. All the interior doors are architectural walnut with oiled bronze lever hardware.