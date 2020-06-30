All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

1269 BLAKE Street

1269 Blake Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Private & beautiful light filled gated single-family home in the coveted Frogtown / Atwater village area of Los Angeles. Walk through the architectural metal gate and enter through the glass panel entry door into this gorgeous home. First notice the wide plank oak engineered floors, architectural lighting and space filled with light. The beautiful kitchen has Carrera style counters with a stainless-steel stove and stainless-steel hood, stainless chefs sink and faucet, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless-steel fridge. The clear French doors off the kitchen lead you to a light filled private large patio with fruit trees. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Bedroom #1 is large with an in-suite bathroom, a walk in closet and full panel glass French doors leading to a private patio. Bedroom # 2 has wonderful light, views and nice closets, Bedroom #3 is good size and views of the hills. All the interior doors are architectural walnut with oiled bronze lever hardware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 BLAKE Street have any available units?
1269 BLAKE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 BLAKE Street have?
Some of 1269 BLAKE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 BLAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1269 BLAKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 BLAKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1269 BLAKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1269 BLAKE Street offer parking?
No, 1269 BLAKE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1269 BLAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 BLAKE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 BLAKE Street have a pool?
No, 1269 BLAKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1269 BLAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 1269 BLAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 BLAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 BLAKE Street has units with dishwashers.

