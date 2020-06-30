12660 Hart Street

Amenities

Fully renovated and gated Studio – single-family residence - located in a heart of Los Angeles, (North Hollywood area) in a nice quiet residential neighborhood. It has its own separate address. Only a few miles away from world-famous attractions, such as Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, Disney and more. New Noho West will open in spring, just 2 miles away. Easy access to 170, 5, and public transportation. Fantastic opportunity to rent this fully furnished Studio with 1 full bathroom. This house is part of a duplex but feels like a single-family home with a front porch. This house has everything you need. ALL appliances included in price. House offers tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with new refrigerator, duct mini-split air-condition with heat pump, a new cool roof will keep the house cool in the summer and warm in winter. Tons of Noho shops and restaurants nearby with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways! Great price for a great house! can be rented for shorter terms with the higher price, furniture can be removed upon request. Small 1 pet allowed with an additional deposit fee. The gas bill included!