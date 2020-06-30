All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:37 PM

12660 Hart Street

12660 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

12660 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated and gated Studio – single-family residence - located in a heart of Los Angeles, (North Hollywood area) in a nice quiet residential neighborhood. It has its own separate address. Only a few miles away from world-famous attractions, such as Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal, Warner Brothers, NBC, Disney and more. New Noho West will open in spring, just 2 miles away. Easy access to 170, 5, and public transportation. Fantastic opportunity to rent this fully furnished Studio with 1 full bathroom. This house is part of a duplex but feels like a single-family home with a front porch. This house has everything you need. ALL appliances included in price. House offers tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with new refrigerator, duct mini-split air-condition with heat pump, a new cool roof will keep the house cool in the summer and warm in winter. Tons of Noho shops and restaurants nearby with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways! Great price for a great house! can be rented for shorter terms with the higher price, furniture can be removed upon request. Small 1 pet allowed with an additional deposit fee. The gas bill included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12660 Hart Street have any available units?
12660 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12660 Hart Street have?
Some of 12660 Hart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12660 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
12660 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12660 Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12660 Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 12660 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 12660 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 12660 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12660 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12660 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 12660 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 12660 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 12660 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12660 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12660 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

