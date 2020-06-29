1264 South BEDFORD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Step inside this large Mediterranean Villa home. 6 Bedrooms. Luxurious designer finishes throughout the house. Large entry glass door into a great open floor plan which includes a stylish formal living room with a fireplace. Dining area that opens up to an amazing modern Kosher eat-in chef's kitchen with high-end designer stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, hardwood floors, giving ample space for entertaining. Lavish master suite with spa like bathroom, balcony and walk-in closets. Large doors open to backyard surrounded with hedges, sparkling pool, Jacuzzi, dining terrace, and BBQ area creating the perfect setting for entertainment. Centrally located close to Roxbury Park, shops, restaurants, and newly developed Westfield Century City shopping mall. Available short or long term.