Los Angeles, CA
1264 South BEDFORD Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

1264 South BEDFORD Drive

Location

1264 South Bedford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Step inside this large Mediterranean Villa home. 6 Bedrooms. Luxurious designer finishes throughout the house. Large entry glass door into a great open floor plan which includes a stylish formal living room with a fireplace. Dining area that opens up to an amazing modern Kosher eat-in chef's kitchen with high-end designer stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, hardwood floors, giving ample space for entertaining. Lavish master suite with spa like bathroom, balcony and walk-in closets. Large doors open to backyard surrounded with hedges, sparkling pool, Jacuzzi, dining terrace, and BBQ area creating the perfect setting for entertainment. Centrally located close to Roxbury Park, shops, restaurants, and newly developed Westfield Century City shopping mall. Available short or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have any available units?
1264 South BEDFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have?
Some of 1264 South BEDFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 South BEDFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1264 South BEDFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 South BEDFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 South BEDFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 South BEDFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.

