Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1263 South Orange Drive

1263 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1263 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
First floor duplex unit, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Nook and bonus room. Approximately 1200 square feet. Freshly remodeled. Hard Floors. Comes with Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer and built in microwave oven. This unit has central air and heat. Tenants pay for Natural gas, Electricity and Trash. Included in rent is Water, Sewer, Gardener, One garage parking space. Mid-Wilshire / Dockweiler area of Los Angeles.. 1265 S Orange Dr is near Queen Anne Recreation Center, Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Hancock Park, LA County Museum of Art, Petersen Auto Museum, El Rey Theatre and many more nearby attractions.

To view using the Rently.com Lockbox system:
Go to the property front door.
Have a smart phone with you.
to enter the home with the Rently.com Lock box:
call or text 888-883-1193 with code 1024450
You will be sent a text message on how to enter the property.
Rently.com will ask you to sign up to view. After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the front door. The key to the apartment is inside.
There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.
Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.
Thank you!

This is for a one year lease.
No pets allowed.

For further information, please call
Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc.
540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101
Pasadena, CA 91101
626-577-3060

Thanks!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

