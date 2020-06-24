1263 South Orange Drive

Amenities

First floor duplex unit, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Nook and bonus room. Approximately 1200 square feet. Freshly remodeled. Hard Floors. Comes with Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer and built in microwave oven. This unit has central air and heat. Tenants pay for Natural gas, Electricity and Trash. Included in rent is Water, Sewer, Gardener, One garage parking space. Mid-Wilshire / Dockweiler area of Los Angeles.. 1265 S Orange Dr is near Queen Anne Recreation Center, Los Angeles High Memorial Park, Hancock Park, LA County Museum of Art, Petersen Auto Museum, El Rey Theatre and many more nearby attractions.



To view using the Rently.com Lockbox system:

Go to the property front door.

Have a smart phone with you.

to enter the home with the Rently.com Lock box:

call or text 888-883-1193 with code 1024450

You will be sent a text message on how to enter the property.

Rently.com will ask you to sign up to view. After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the front door. The key to the apartment is inside.

There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.

Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.

Thank you!



This is for a one year lease.

No pets allowed.



For further information, please call

Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc.

540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101

Pasadena, CA 91101

626-577-3060



Thanks!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

