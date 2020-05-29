12607 KLING STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great area of Studio City. 2 story with a bedroom and 3/4 bath down. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a large bath with tub and separate shower and double sinks. This home features a large covered patio the width of the home, backyard and fruit trees. A large entry welcomes you to an open floorplan with a raised hearth brick fireplace. The floors are a wood like pergo. French doors span the back of the living area with views to the backyard. There is an eating area in the kitchen and a large dining area. Plenty of storage and closet space in this home. Double car attached garage with entry to the kitchen complete the picture. THIS HOME IS 3 BLOCKS TO BEEMAN PARK. Close to freeway access and minutes to Westfield mall.