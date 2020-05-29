All apartments in Los Angeles
12607 KLING STREET
Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

12607 KLING STREET

12607 Kling Street · No Longer Available
Location

12607 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great area of Studio City. 2 story with a bedroom and 3/4 bath down. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a large bath with tub and separate shower and double sinks. This home features a large covered patio the width of the home, backyard and fruit trees. A large entry welcomes you to an open floorplan with a raised hearth brick fireplace. The floors are a wood like pergo. French doors span the back of the living area with views to the backyard. There is an eating area in the kitchen and a large dining area. Plenty of storage and closet space in this home. Double car attached garage with entry to the kitchen complete the picture. THIS HOME IS 3 BLOCKS TO BEEMAN PARK. Close to freeway access and minutes to Westfield mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 KLING STREET have any available units?
12607 KLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12607 KLING STREET have?
Some of 12607 KLING STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 KLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12607 KLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 KLING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12607 KLING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12607 KLING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12607 KLING STREET offers parking.
Does 12607 KLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 KLING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 KLING STREET have a pool?
No, 12607 KLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12607 KLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 12607 KLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 KLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12607 KLING STREET has units with dishwashers.
