1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Beverly Hills adjacent in South Carthay, a historic neighborhood with a walk score of 80 in the middle of Los Angeles. This two-bedroom, one-bath top floor apartment is tucked to the rear of an intimate, well-maintained building that's a stone's throw from La Brea, Fairfax district, The Grove, Hollywood, and the Sunset Strip. The home opens to a spacious, light-filled living room with decorative crown molding. The living room connects to a roomy eat-in kitchen, and on the other side, opens to a hallway that leads to two generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Notable perks include newly installed flooring in the kitchen and carpet throughout, updated bathroom, on-site laundry, and one off-street covered parking. Refrigerator and stove included. Pet friendly.