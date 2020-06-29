All apartments in Los Angeles
1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1259 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1259 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beverly Hills adjacent in South Carthay, a historic neighborhood with a walk score of 80 in the middle of Los Angeles. This two-bedroom, one-bath top floor apartment is tucked to the rear of an intimate, well-maintained building that's a stone's throw from La Brea, Fairfax district, The Grove, Hollywood, and the Sunset Strip. The home opens to a spacious, light-filled living room with decorative crown molding. The living room connects to a roomy eat-in kitchen, and on the other side, opens to a hallway that leads to two generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Notable perks include newly installed flooring in the kitchen and carpet throughout, updated bathroom, on-site laundry, and one off-street covered parking. Refrigerator and stove included. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.

