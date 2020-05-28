All apartments in Los Angeles
1259 EDRIS Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1259 EDRIS Drive

1259 S Edris Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1259 S Edris Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
pool
hot tub
Mr. C Residences presents a limited collection of five distinct residences with the luxury hotel amenities & white-glove services perfected by the Cipriani family at Mr. C Beverly Hills. Featuring sleek, contemporary architecture & effortless modern design, Mr. C Residences offers an incomparable lifestyle experience, including daily housekeeping, use of the house car, and personalized concierge services. Five exquisitely crafted residences designed by two modern masters, California architect Ray Kappe and fully furnished by Italian designer Marcello Pozzi, embody the California lifestyle, with glass window walls and open, airy interiors. Multi-level residences feature a chef-caliber gourmet kitchen, two luxurious bedroom suites, seamless indoor/outdoor spaces and sweeping views of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Available for short and long term leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 EDRIS Drive have any available units?
1259 EDRIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 EDRIS Drive have?
Some of 1259 EDRIS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 EDRIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1259 EDRIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 EDRIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1259 EDRIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 EDRIS Drive offer parking?
No, 1259 EDRIS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1259 EDRIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 EDRIS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 EDRIS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1259 EDRIS Drive has a pool.
Does 1259 EDRIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1259 EDRIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 EDRIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 EDRIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
