1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

Experience this designer-appointed newly constructed home in Oxford Square. Each freestanding Modern California Row home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, hardwood floors, a lovely rooftop deck with 360 degree panorama views of the city, privately gated side patios, in-unit washer and dryers, open floor plans, 10 foot high ceilings in the bedrooms, and more features! The complex is gated, secured, situated on a centrally located quiet street and features security cameras spread throughout the common areas, with parking for all units in the rear lot. The 6 white brick-clad homes create a private courtyard along the middle ideal for relaxing and a beautiful outdoor common area.