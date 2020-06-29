All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard

1255 South Plymouth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1255 South Plymouth Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
Experience this designer-appointed newly constructed home in Oxford Square. Each freestanding Modern California Row home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, hardwood floors, a lovely rooftop deck with 360 degree panorama views of the city, privately gated side patios, in-unit washer and dryers, open floor plans, 10 foot high ceilings in the bedrooms, and more features! The complex is gated, secured, situated on a centrally located quiet street and features security cameras spread throughout the common areas, with parking for all units in the rear lot. The 6 white brick-clad homes create a private courtyard along the middle ideal for relaxing and a beautiful outdoor common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have any available units?
1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have?
Some of 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 South PLYMOUTH Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
