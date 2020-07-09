12537 ST KILLION

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a modern and fresh home to call your own, this is it! Completely updated from top to bottom! Enter into this great open concept home, with a layout that allows everyone space to hang out! This home features 6 bedrooms, 4 upstairs, 2 downstairs, living room/dining room, family room, fantastic kitchen, a grand master suite with a walk-in closet the size of a bedroom, and a sumptuous master bathroom retreat. Low maintenance front and backyard making it great for your water bill! Brand new synthetic grass in the front and a backyard made for great entertainment and privacy.