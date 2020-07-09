All apartments in Los Angeles
12537 ST KILLION

12537 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

12537 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a modern and fresh home to call your own, this is it! Completely updated from top to bottom! Enter into this great open concept home, with a layout that allows everyone space to hang out! This home features 6 bedrooms, 4 upstairs, 2 downstairs, living room/dining room, family room, fantastic kitchen, a grand master suite with a walk-in closet the size of a bedroom, and a sumptuous master bathroom retreat. Low maintenance front and backyard making it great for your water bill! Brand new synthetic grass in the front and a backyard made for great entertainment and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12537 ST KILLION have any available units?
12537 ST KILLION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12537 ST KILLION currently offering any rent specials?
12537 ST KILLION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12537 ST KILLION pet-friendly?
No, 12537 ST KILLION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12537 ST KILLION offer parking?
Yes, 12537 ST KILLION offers parking.
Does 12537 ST KILLION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12537 ST KILLION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12537 ST KILLION have a pool?
No, 12537 ST KILLION does not have a pool.
Does 12537 ST KILLION have accessible units?
No, 12537 ST KILLION does not have accessible units.
Does 12537 ST KILLION have units with dishwashers?
No, 12537 ST KILLION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12537 ST KILLION have units with air conditioning?
No, 12537 ST KILLION does not have units with air conditioning.

