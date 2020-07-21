All apartments in Los Angeles
12536 Indianapolis St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

12536 Indianapolis St

12536 Indianapolis Street · No Longer Available
Location

12536 Indianapolis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful modern home available for lease in the beautiful Mar Vista. The home boast 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a large open floor plan home with a formal living room, dining room open kitchen with large island, two bedrooms down and three up including the master suite, and loft, The master suite boast his and hers closets and gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub and custom cabinetry, the home has been recently updated and it comes ready to install all wireless equipment. The loft has a projector for a fun movie night, beautiful wood floors throughout, drought-resistant lawn to conserve on energy and water. This is a home to be seen to appreciate its beauty.

(RLNE5113074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12536 Indianapolis St have any available units?
12536 Indianapolis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12536 Indianapolis St currently offering any rent specials?
12536 Indianapolis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12536 Indianapolis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12536 Indianapolis St is pet friendly.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St offer parking?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not offer parking.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St have a pool?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not have a pool.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St have accessible units?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not have accessible units.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12536 Indianapolis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12536 Indianapolis St does not have units with air conditioning.
