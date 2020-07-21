12536 Indianapolis St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful modern home available for lease in the beautiful Mar Vista. The home boast 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a large open floor plan home with a formal living room, dining room open kitchen with large island, two bedrooms down and three up including the master suite, and loft, The master suite boast his and hers closets and gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub and custom cabinetry, the home has been recently updated and it comes ready to install all wireless equipment. The loft has a projector for a fun movie night, beautiful wood floors throughout, drought-resistant lawn to conserve on energy and water. This is a home to be seen to appreciate its beauty.



(RLNE5113074)