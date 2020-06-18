All apartments in Los Angeles
12530 Collins Street
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:51 PM

12530 Collins Street

12530 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

12530 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This gorgeous custom built home exhibits impeccable detail from top to bottom. Built in 2009 this fabulous property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths plus large office/study, over 5,000 sqft of living space all sitting on a 10,500+ sqft lot. From its gorgeous custom front doors to the private lush back yard there is no detailed spared. Incredible quality and custom design characterizes this home and is seen in the coffered ceilings in living room and formal dining area, beautiful Wrought Iron Staircase, ravishing bathroom finishes, crown molding throughout and much more. The gourmet kitchen was brilliantly designed with quality in mind highlighted by a large center island, custom cut granite counters throughout, ample cabinet space and feature Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite and master retreat exudes sitting area, fireplace, 3 walk-in closets, and an exclusive master with dual vanities, large shower and a resort like bathtub perfect for relaxation. Balconies overlook the property, private backyard and pool/spa area. Great location, situated near shops, restaurants and more. Short term lease available, also available for filming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12530 Collins Street have any available units?
12530 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12530 Collins Street have?
Some of 12530 Collins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
12530 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 12530 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12530 Collins Street offer parking?
No, 12530 Collins Street does not offer parking.
Does 12530 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12530 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 12530 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 12530 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 12530 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12530 Collins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
