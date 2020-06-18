12530 Collins Street

Amenities

This gorgeous custom built home exhibits impeccable detail from top to bottom. Built in 2009 this fabulous property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths plus large office/study, over 5,000 sqft of living space all sitting on a 10,500+ sqft lot. From its gorgeous custom front doors to the private lush back yard there is no detailed spared. Incredible quality and custom design characterizes this home and is seen in the coffered ceilings in living room and formal dining area, beautiful Wrought Iron Staircase, ravishing bathroom finishes, crown molding throughout and much more. The gourmet kitchen was brilliantly designed with quality in mind highlighted by a large center island, custom cut granite counters throughout, ample cabinet space and feature Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are en-suite and master retreat exudes sitting area, fireplace, 3 walk-in closets, and an exclusive master with dual vanities, large shower and a resort like bathtub perfect for relaxation. Balconies overlook the property, private backyard and pool/spa area. Great location, situated near shops, restaurants and more. Short term lease available, also available for filming.