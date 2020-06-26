All apartments in Los Angeles
1253 KENISTON Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1253 KENISTON Avenue

1253 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1253 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous!! Longwood Highlands bungalow. Well laid out 4 bedroom/2 full bath single family home with a bonus room - additional 500 sq.ft. upstairs attic that can be used as a playroom, storage, tv/den area, or office. Central Air/Heat, Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms and newly installed hardwood flooring in two bedrooms, big backyard, wood burning and gas fireplace, lots of closet space, separate laundry room. Large living room and formal dining room with high coved ceilings retaining the home's rustic charm. Detached two car garage and driveway that can fit an RV. Pets ok with pet deposit. $45 per tenant application screening fee. Total move-in cost $4800 + 1.5 months security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
1253 KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 1253 KENISTON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1253 KENISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 KENISTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1253 KENISTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 KENISTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1253 KENISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1253 KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 KENISTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
