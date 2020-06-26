1253 KENISTON Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous!! Longwood Highlands bungalow. Well laid out 4 bedroom/2 full bath single family home with a bonus room - additional 500 sq.ft. upstairs attic that can be used as a playroom, storage, tv/den area, or office. Central Air/Heat, Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms and newly installed hardwood flooring in two bedrooms, big backyard, wood burning and gas fireplace, lots of closet space, separate laundry room. Large living room and formal dining room with high coved ceilings retaining the home's rustic charm. Detached two car garage and driveway that can fit an RV. Pets ok with pet deposit. $45 per tenant application screening fee. Total move-in cost $4800 + 1.5 months security deposit.