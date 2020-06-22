All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

12515 ADDISON Street

12515 W Addison St · No Longer Available
Location

12515 W Addison St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Short Term Rental- Stunning & dramatic, brand new modern construction. Rented furnished or unfurnished. Every inch of this architectural masterpiece, has been designed with an artist's passion, featuring smart house voice activated lights & Sonos system. European white oak hardwood floors & beautifully finished concrete floors, soaring ceilings, Duravit Starck collection tubs/ toilets, magnificent large picturesque windows, custom stained Redwood siding & Douglas fir decorative walls & security system w/ 6 cameras. Media Room, great room & master. Cinema screen & projector in Media room. Master suite w/ walk-in closet- bathroom has gigantic concrete shower, Hansgrohe & Santec plumbing fixtures, freestanding tub. Quartz Center island, gourmet open plan kitchen w/ walnut cabinetry, Thermador appliances, huge eating area, opens to living room accessing thru Fleetwood doors to an al-fresco exterior patio, grassy yard, private pool, spa & sunbathing area.A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 ADDISON Street have any available units?
12515 ADDISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12515 ADDISON Street have?
Some of 12515 ADDISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 ADDISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
12515 ADDISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 ADDISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 12515 ADDISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12515 ADDISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 12515 ADDISON Street offers parking.
Does 12515 ADDISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 ADDISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 ADDISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 12515 ADDISON Street has a pool.
Does 12515 ADDISON Street have accessible units?
No, 12515 ADDISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 ADDISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 ADDISON Street has units with dishwashers.
