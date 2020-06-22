12515 ADDISON Street

Amenities

Short Term Rental- Stunning & dramatic, brand new modern construction. Rented furnished or unfurnished. Every inch of this architectural masterpiece, has been designed with an artist's passion, featuring smart house voice activated lights & Sonos system. European white oak hardwood floors & beautifully finished concrete floors, soaring ceilings, Duravit Starck collection tubs/ toilets, magnificent large picturesque windows, custom stained Redwood siding & Douglas fir decorative walls & security system w/ 6 cameras. Media Room, great room & master. Cinema screen & projector in Media room. Master suite w/ walk-in closet- bathroom has gigantic concrete shower, Hansgrohe & Santec plumbing fixtures, freestanding tub. Quartz Center island, gourmet open plan kitchen w/ walnut cabinetry, Thermador appliances, huge eating area, opens to living room accessing thru Fleetwood doors to an al-fresco exterior patio, grassy yard, private pool, spa & sunbathing area.A MUST SEE!