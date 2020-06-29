1250 WOODRUFF Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely updated two story traditional home in beautiful Westwood. Walk inside on the stunning hardwood laminate floors. Continue outside to the large grassy backyard and patio area. The expansive family room that opens up to the kitchen offers tremendous flow and feel of a central family gathering area. Enjoy the cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The single bedroom downstairs offers privacy and separation from the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Admire the hip chandelier at the top of the stairway. Hold the architectural handrails up the stairs. Expansive master suite with large contemporary bath and walk-in closet. And let's not forget the very cool barn door to the master bathroom. 2nd upstairs bedroom is light and bright with ensuite bath. Enjoy the room by room air conditioning units with remote controls. Home is unfurnished. Fairburn Elementary School.