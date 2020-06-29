All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1250 WOODRUFF Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1250 WOODRUFF Avenue

1250 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Woodruff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely updated two story traditional home in beautiful Westwood. Walk inside on the stunning hardwood laminate floors. Continue outside to the large grassy backyard and patio area. The expansive family room that opens up to the kitchen offers tremendous flow and feel of a central family gathering area. Enjoy the cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The single bedroom downstairs offers privacy and separation from the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Admire the hip chandelier at the top of the stairway. Hold the architectural handrails up the stairs. Expansive master suite with large contemporary bath and walk-in closet. And let's not forget the very cool barn door to the master bathroom. 2nd upstairs bedroom is light and bright with ensuite bath. Enjoy the room by room air conditioning units with remote controls. Home is unfurnished. Fairburn Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have any available units?
1250 WOODRUFF Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have?
Some of 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1250 WOODRUFF Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue offers parking.
Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have a pool?
No, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 WOODRUFF Avenue has units with dishwashers.
