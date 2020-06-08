All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 125 N Westlake Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
125 N Westlake Ave.
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

125 N Westlake Ave.

125 North Westlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Light & Bright, Newly Renovated, Spacious 1bd Apt - Property Id: 166758

Coming Soon! This spacious 1bed1bath apt will be available for lease on November 1st. Bright, clean newly renovated rental offers coin-op laundry on site, brand new stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator), hardwood floors, new paint, equipped with an alarm system and designated parking! Close proximity to Echo Park Lake, Sunset Junction, Dodgers Stadium, Silver Lake and Little Tokyo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166758p
Property Id 166758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5217953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N Westlake Ave. have any available units?
125 N Westlake Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N Westlake Ave. have?
Some of 125 N Westlake Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N Westlake Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
125 N Westlake Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N Westlake Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 125 N Westlake Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 125 N Westlake Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 125 N Westlake Ave. does offer parking.
Does 125 N Westlake Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N Westlake Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N Westlake Ave. have a pool?
No, 125 N Westlake Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 125 N Westlake Ave. have accessible units?
No, 125 N Westlake Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N Westlake Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N Westlake Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College