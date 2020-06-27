1249 E 45th St

1249 East 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Central Alameda
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
NEW BUILDING with AC/Heat 4 bedrooms 2 Full baths - Property Id: 273860
***** SHOWING TUESDAY MAY 5th FROM 12:00 - 2:30 ******* Brand new building. AC and heather. Modern style built. Spacious and lots of natural light. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New appliances and hardwood floor. A must see! Easy to show. It comes with 3 parking spaces. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273860 Property Id 273860
(RLNE5758934)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
