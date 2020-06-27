All apartments in Los Angeles
1249 E 45th St

Location

1249 East 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW BUILDING with AC/Heat 4 bedrooms 2 Full baths - Property Id: 273860

***** SHOWING TUESDAY MAY 5th FROM 12:00 - 2:30 *******
Brand new building. AC and heather. Modern style built. Spacious and lots of natural light. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New appliances and hardwood floor. A must see! Easy to show.
It comes with 3 parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273860
Property Id 273860

(RLNE5758934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 E 45th St have any available units?
1249 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 E 45th St have?
Some of 1249 E 45th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
1249 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 1249 E 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 1249 E 45th St offers parking.
Does 1249 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 E 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 1249 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 1249 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 1249 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 E 45th St has units with dishwashers.

