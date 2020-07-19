All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12487 Greene Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12487 Greene Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

12487 Greene Ave

12487 W Greene Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12487 W Greene Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Modern Architectural Sanctuary plus extra-detached guest room/studio/office to make a 4th bedroom.
Incredible roll up door in living room enables bringing the outdoor living experience in.
This Retreat is in the process of a feng shui redesign. All photos are preliminary and do not show feng shui upgrade and design.
Large upstairs master suite with trough sink, built-in closets, storage cabinets and an oversized sunken tub. &#8232;Amenities include a responsible wood-burning fireplace, cove ceilings in living and formal dining room, heated floors, roll-up garage door in fam-room leads to patio with outdoor dining room. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard and detached office/ guest room.
The Marina Del Rey Retreat has to offer:
3 bedrooms, 1 King size in master suite, 2-queen size in other 2 bedrooms.
Additional detached guest room/office/studio with Queen bed, skylights and a roll up glass door
2 full bathrooms both with tubs and showers.
2 living rooms for entertaining and lounging with large flat screen TV
DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV with premium channels & great DVD library. Self contained business center with desk, printer/scanner & office supplies.
Gourmet kitchen equipped with dishwasher, microwave, stove, toaster oven, and refrigerator Great cooking gear with beautiful contemporary dish and stemware.
Laundry Room with washer/dryer.
Large backyard with gourmet outdoor barbeque, lounge and built in outdoors dining.
Off Street private parking for 2 cars
In a quiet neighborhood close to park, tennis, and 10-minute walk to restaurants & shops. 5 minute drive to Marina Del Rey Harbor, Venice Pier, and Venice Boardwalk & Beaches. Five minutes from cool beachside restaurants, bars, surfing, kayaking, boating, biking, boogie boarding, hang gliding & outdoor summer concerts.
Over 2300 square foot home (includes studio). Open with so much light, breeze and windows . $7100 to $8000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12487 Greene Ave have any available units?
12487 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12487 Greene Ave have?
Some of 12487 Greene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12487 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12487 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12487 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12487 Greene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12487 Greene Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12487 Greene Ave offers parking.
Does 12487 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12487 Greene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12487 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 12487 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12487 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 12487 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12487 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12487 Greene Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
1133 S Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College