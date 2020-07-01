All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1245 E 45th St

1245 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 East 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Spacious - Property Id: 251268

***** SHOWING TUESDAY MAY 5th FROM 12- 2:30 PM*******
Fully Remodeled with all brand new appliances on a quiet street. This is the front unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and comes with 2 parking spaces.
Please call with your questions. Easy to show in consideration with social distancing!

Nueva construccin - Excelente 4 dormitorios y 2 baos Triplex en Los ngeles -

Aceptando Aplicaciones: No Se Pierda este excelente lugar.

Esta unidad Cuenta con:
Nuevas encimeras de cocina, nuevos gabinetes de cocina, nuevas ventanas, rehabilitacin completa.
Nueva unidad completa de pisos laminados
Nuevo aire forzado en toda la unidad
Incluye 2 espacios
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251268
Property Id 251268

(RLNE5700879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 E 45th St have any available units?
1245 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 E 45th St have?
Some of 1245 E 45th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
1245 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 1245 E 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 1245 E 45th St offers parking.
Does 1245 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 E 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 1245 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 1245 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 1245 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.

