1245 E 45th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Spacious - Property Id: 251268



***** SHOWING TUESDAY MAY 5th FROM 12- 2:30 PM*******

Fully Remodeled with all brand new appliances on a quiet street. This is the front unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and comes with 2 parking spaces.

Please call with your questions. Easy to show in consideration with social distancing!



Nueva construccin - Excelente 4 dormitorios y 2 baos Triplex en Los ngeles -



Aceptando Aplicaciones: No Se Pierda este excelente lugar.



Esta unidad Cuenta con:

Nuevas encimeras de cocina, nuevos gabinetes de cocina, nuevas ventanas, rehabilitacin completa.

Nueva unidad completa de pisos laminados

Nuevo aire forzado en toda la unidad

Incluye 2 espacios

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251268

(RLNE5700879)